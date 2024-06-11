Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 374,095 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,095 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 513,241 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 279.3% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

CVII opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.