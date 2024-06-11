Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 66,130 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMH opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

