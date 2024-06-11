Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,220 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 6,591.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

