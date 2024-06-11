Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1,426.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

