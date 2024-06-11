Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,068 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after acquiring an additional 628,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 533,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

SU opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.