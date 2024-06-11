Verition Fund Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2,918.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,228 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ingredion worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE INGR opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

