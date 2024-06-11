Verition Fund Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,749 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.23% of PagSeguro Digital worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

