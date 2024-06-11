Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $8.65 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 329,191 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after buying an additional 431,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after buying an additional 80,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after buying an additional 62,843 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,579. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.