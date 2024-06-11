Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 16,176 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 437.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Saia Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $449.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.12 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
