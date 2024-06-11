Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 16,176 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 437.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $449.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.12 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.