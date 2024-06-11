Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 5,900 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.