Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 748,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Sweetgreen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 2,907,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

