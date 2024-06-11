Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,708 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Foot Locker worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 158,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,455 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

