Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.38% of Hims & Hers Health worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 896,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 231,867 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $17.25 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,014,625 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,952. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

