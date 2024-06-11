Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after buying an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,724,000 after buying an additional 166,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IR opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

