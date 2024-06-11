Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,933 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

