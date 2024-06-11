Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KE by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,326,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,101 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 452,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 102,352 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of KE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,534,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of KE by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.61%.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

