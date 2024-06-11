Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 113,528 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,528 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

