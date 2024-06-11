Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 126,630 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,416 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 126,630 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

LPX stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

