Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 73,662 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,662 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 508,933 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 29,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:O opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

