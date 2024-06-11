Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives $16.38 Average PT from Analysts

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

VSTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $438,230.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen acquired 8,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at $340,892.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSTS opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

