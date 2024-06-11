VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,431,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,480,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

