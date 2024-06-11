Victoria’s Secret & Co. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,867 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 4,989 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 1.71%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

