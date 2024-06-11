Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

