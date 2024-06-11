Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces $0.15 — Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

AIO opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

