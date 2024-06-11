Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.