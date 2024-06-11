Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

