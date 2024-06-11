Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.