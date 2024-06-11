Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

NYSE ACV opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

