Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.27.
Insider Transactions at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Xpeng Nails Excellent Results on 62% Sales Growth with Margins
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Powerful Examples of Share Buybacks Boosting Stock Value
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Can Ambarella Bolster Growth with Edge AI and AI Inference Chips?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.