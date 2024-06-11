Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

ZTR opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

In other news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

