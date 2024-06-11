Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $7.99.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Xpeng Nails Excellent Results on 62% Sales Growth with Margins
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Powerful Examples of Share Buybacks Boosting Stock Value
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can Ambarella Bolster Growth with Edge AI and AI Inference Chips?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.