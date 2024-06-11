Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE VGI opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $7.99.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
