Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 57.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
