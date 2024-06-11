Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

