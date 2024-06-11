Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares trading hands.
Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
About Volt Information Sciences
Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Information Sciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What is a Dividend King?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.