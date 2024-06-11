Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $77.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $66.45. 4,611,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,320,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 53,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 57,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

