Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WCN opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

