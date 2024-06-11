Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Waters by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.20.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $301.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

