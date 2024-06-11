Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.74.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $318.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

