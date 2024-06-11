Wedbush Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.83). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $655.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,631,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.