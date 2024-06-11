Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.81.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.