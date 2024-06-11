Welltower Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $105.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

