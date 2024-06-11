Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of WDC opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 181,141 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $8,492,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

