Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Western Midstream Partners worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,480,000 after purchasing an additional 622,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.85.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

