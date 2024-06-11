Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.48) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.48) to GBX 4,000 ($50.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,150 ($52.85).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,988.31 ($38.05) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,074.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,310.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,867.69, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,848 ($36.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.29).

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,427.61). 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

