Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.13

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $13.10. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 273,752 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
