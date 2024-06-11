Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.13

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $13.10. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 273,752 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $652.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.