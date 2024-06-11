Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $296.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average of $249.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $117.89 and a 52 week high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,076 shares of company stock worth $24,095,258 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

