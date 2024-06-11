Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214,385 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

