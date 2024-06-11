XML Financial LLC Acquires 972 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 5,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.