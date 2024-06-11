XML Financial LLC Acquires New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 86.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.3% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Stock Performance
AMT opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.21.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
